Mumbai: BMC Unveils Ambitious Landscape Master Plan For Coastal Road Development; Check Details

The Coastal Road | CNBC TV18

Mumbai: The BMC presented a landscape master plan for the development of nearly 70 hectares of public open spaces along the coastal road on Thursday. The plans include integrating Coastal Road’s 7.5 km continuous promenade, dividing the open spaces into three zones: Green Shore, Nature Cove, and Park Line, Miyawaki forest and musical fountains.

The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 1,000 crore and is expected to be completed by December 2025.

The southbound carriageway of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive was opened for traffic on Tuesday morning. While the northbound carriageway of the coastal road will be ready by May 2024. The tender for development of reclaimed area along the coastal road will be floated in June and the work is expected to commence after the monsoon.

The civic authorities held a meeting in the BMC headquarters to discuss its master plans for Mumbai's coastal landscape development with architects, urban planners and local residents.

As per the civic plan, the space will be developed in a manner that will give citizens an experience of interconnected parks and promenades. It will have a 7.5km continuous promenade from Breach Candy to Worli with the existing Worli promenade, Miyawaki forest with 36,000 trees, musical fountains, sculptured elements to a 15 km cycle track.

The park line would start from Worli sea face to Worli jetty, Nature cove would continue from there and go upto Amarsons garden interchange while the Green Shove would start from the Amarsons garden and end at Priyadarshini Park.

Urmila Rajadhyaksha, honorary president of the Indian Society of Landscape architects, expressed concerns about potential obstructions to sea views.

Architect Hafeez Contractor said that the BMC should showcase the kind of sculptures it plans to place on parts along this landscaping as the exit and entry facade of the Mumbai coastal road was not upto the mark.

Ashwini Bhide, additional municipal commissioner (incharge of coastal road) said that the BMC has invited suggestions on which a discussion will be held to address these issues.