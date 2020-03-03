Mumbai: BMC to take up BEST stops’ repair that are presently in a dilapidated condition in city

“Many bus stops are non-operational, as services on some of the routes were suspended. However, new buses are now being pressed into service.

There has been an increase in demand for the services, for which these bus stops need to be revamped,” he added.

Since the fare reduction, there has been an increase in passengers in the BEST operated buses. Most of the bus stops are on the footpath. With these footpaths encroached by hawkers, commuters face problems while waiting for the bus.

Also, parking private vehicles within 15 metres of a BEST bus stop is also prohibited. However, Mumbaikars barely follow the law; many vehicles can be seen parked just beside the bus stops in the suburban parts of the city.

“The BMC will also conduct drives to ensure there is no parking of private vehicles within the 15-metre vicinity of bus stops. Also, illegal hawkers, encroaching the space, will also be fined,” the officer added.

Confirming the drive, a senior officer of BMC K East ward stated, they have already initiated the repairing work. The officer stated, presently, the footpaths and adjoining areas of the eastern side of the station are being revamped, following which they will repair the bus stops.

“Andheri (East) bus stops ferries a large number of commuters now. We have already chalked out the plan and had a meeting with the local depot manager as well. Once the beautification work near the station is complete, we will begun repairing the bus stops,” the official stated.