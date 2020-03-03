Mumbai: BMC to train security staff to handle IT-enabled installations, basic fire-fighting

Mumbai: With Mumbai having witnessed several disasters requiring specialised security intervention in recent years, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now undertaken the task to train its security guards to handle enhanced IT enabled security systems along with basic fire fighting technics.

The civic body will handpick the best of its security personnel who are educated and updated for training all other security guards.

The chief officer of Disaster Management Unit of BMC Mahesh Narvekar said: “Total 200 security men have been trained till last year to handle a disaster like situations. They were trained to be part of the proposed "City Disaster Response Force", BMC's own disaster force.

At present, the security guards, are required to provide security to civic installations and civic staffers in not just the civic headquarters but also at all its ward offices, civic-run hospitals and schools too.