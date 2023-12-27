Mumbai: BMC To Take Proactive Steps To Combat Air Pollution In City This Winter

Rising air pollution in Mumbai according to AQI | FPJ

Mumbai: Winter season has started from December 25 in Mumbai. Minimum temperature has gone below 20°C. There are chances of AQI increase in Mumbai. Hence, BMC has decided to take preventive measures.

Now, BMC will get a one week advance prediction of Air pollution from the devices installed by the SAFAR. Accordingly, BMC will take steps to bring down air pollution.

Meeting held with BMC and SAFAR officers

According to sources, "A meeting was held between BMC officers and officers of System of Air quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) officers. They had discussed what can be done in the winter season to maintain air quality. " What happens all of a sudden in the night and in the morning we see pollution and we have less time to bring it down. So, they assured BMC to provide one week advance pollution forecast like BMC's disaster management cell gets prediction of rain during monsoon. BMC will decide line of action accordingly. In Delhi they have action plan and guidelines for winter, BMC can also make on that basis."

Deteriorating AQI Index in Mumbai worries health officials

Air quality of Mumbai was deteriorating. Union government and High Court had taken serious note of it and reprimanded BMC for not taking any measures. Thereafter, in the month of October. BMC had issued 27 points guidelines to bring down air pollution in the city. The study of BMC noticed that there are five thousand development works are going on in Mumbai, which are contributing to air pollution. BMC'S guidelines put various restrictions on the development work. MC is washing roads and foot paths of Mumbai. everyday BMC is washing seven hundred kilometer roads. 150 water tankers are being used in 24 administration wards to wash the roads.

BMC'S Environment department is also working to bring air pollution down. Therefore, it's officers are visiting the places where air monitoring machines have been installed. They found that they were installed on wrong places and there are local issues which shows the high air pollution measurement.

AQI of last four days

December 24 - 145

December 25 - 149

December 26 - 140

December 27 - 178

AQI measurement parameters

0 to 50 - Good Air Quality

50 to 100 - Satisfactory

100 to 200 - Medium air quality

201 to 300 - Bad air quality

301 to 400 - Worst air quality