Mumbai Air Pollution: AQI Shifts To Moderate Category At 129; Colaba Worst Hit |

Mumbai: The city continued to witness sunny skies in the morning on Tuesday, following the pattern for the past few days. Mumbai has been reeling under the cover of a noticeable fog layer for the past few days. However, there is also a forecast for untimely December rains due to low pressure in the south Arabian sea. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partially cloudy skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency predicted that the city and suburbs will see partially cloudy skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Tuesday are likely to be between 23°C to 29°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Tuesday morning was recorded at 25.4°C while the humidity was 81%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 129.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 299 AQI Poor

Andheri: 112 AQI Moderate

Malad: 113 AQI Moderate

BKC: 119 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 130 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 127 AQI Moderate

Worli: 87 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 116 AQI Moderate