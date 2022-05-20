Mumbai: BMC to start free yoga classes from June 1

With the increased work pressure and stress in day-to-day life, lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and depression are on the rise. With an objective to promote a healthy lifestyle and relieve people from stress and keep them healthy, the BMC has decided to start free yoga classes in the city from June 1.

The civic body invited expressions of interest from reputed yoga classes of the city on Thursday to empanell them to hold yoga classes from 6 am to 8 am everyday.

The BMC in its 2022-23 budget had announced to start 200 Shiv Yoga Kendras in the city. However, sources said the number of yoga centres will depend on the response it gets from the people.

Once the yoga classes show their interest to provide trained yoga teachers, the civic body will set up yoga centres. The classes can be held at BMC schools, marriage halls, ward offices, and any public open space for a minimum group of 30 people.

Each participant would be required to bring mats. The civic body will make available a dedicated email for citizens to contact for the classes.

“The BMC will pay Rs 1000 for a session to each yoga teacher and the classes will be conducted five days a week. The local ward offices will monitor these sessions,” said additional municipal commissioner Sanjeev Kumar.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:20 PM IST