Mumbai: BMC to promote book-reading culture, initiative to begin on 'Marathi Bhasha Divas'

The BMC has decided to allot places where publishers can sell their books, in a bid to preserve Marathi reading culture. Accordingly, a place will be allotted for rent at civic-run theatres and swimming pools. The initiative will begin on 'Marathi Bhasha Diwas', observed on Feb 27.

𝗖𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗰 𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗰𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝘂𝗽 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴

Marathi Bhasha Diwas (Marathi Language Day) is celebrated annually on Feb 27 to honour the birth anniversary of famous Marathi poet Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, popularly known as Kusumagraj. The digital revolution has had a profound effect on the book-reading culture and civic authority wants citizens to take up reading. The move will also help publishers to reach out to people.

𝗖𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗰 𝗯𝗼𝗱𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗲𝘀, 𝗽𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀

“We have theatres and swimming pools that thousands of people visit daily. We will allot a place measuring 10X8 sq ft in these areas where the publisher can hold book exhibitions and display their books for sale. Our only condition is to sell books at concessional rate of up to 15% and there should be no academic or obscene books for sale,” theatre and swimming pools coordinator Sandeep Vaishampayan said, adding that there has been a good response from Marathi book publishers.

𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝘅𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 & 𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸-𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘀

The space will be rented out for Rs6,000 per month and the BMC will supply electricity and water. The publisher can sell books of any language or publication. Space for books exhibitions will be allotted at Prabhodhankar Thackeray Natyamandir (Borivali West), Anna Bhau Sathe Natyamandir (Byculla East), Kalidas Natya Mandir (Mulund West) and Dinanath Mangeshkar Natya Mandir (Vile Parle East).

As for the swimming pools, space to publishers will be allotted at Dadar, Chembur, Kandivali, Dahisar (East and West), Malad (East and West), Andheri (East and West), Vikhroli, Wadala and Worli. Interested publishers can send their applications to the BMC by Feb 15.