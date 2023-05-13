Mumbai: BMC to procure logistics for vocational education | File

Mumbai: To start the skill development programme for civic school students, the BMC will invite tenders in the next week for procuring logistics pertaining to courses of fashion designing, coding, electrical, automobile, etc. Next, the civic body will hire teachers who can skillfully impart vocational education. The courses, which will be offered in English, Marathi and Hindi, will be taught to students of classes 8-10.

Initially planned for 100 schools, the programme will be implemented from the current academic year. The initiative will be subsequently expanded to all 1,100 civic schools as the BMC has made a budgetary allocation of Rs28.45 crore for skill development.

BMC spends over Rs3,000 crore on education

Ajit Kumbhar, joint commissioner of education department said, “We want that BMC students should become engineers, doctors or architects but many of them can't pursue higher education due to financial problems.” The BMC spends more than Rs3,000 crore on education.

The state government came up with the idea of skill development courses in 2015. The intention was to hone the skills of rural students so they get job opportunities nearby and aren't compelled to migrate to cities in search of livelihoods.

