Mumbai: BMC to get Rs71L for selling 2.06L-kg waste paper

Mumbai: Heaps of waste paper that give BMC offices a shabby look have earned the civic body a revenue of Rs71 lakh. The BMC had estimated Rs22 lakh from the sale of waste paper, but surprisingly bidders quoted more than 222% more than estimated for 2.06 lakh kg of paper junk.

The BMC, which is the country’s richest civic body, has around 108 departments. Recently, it invited a tender for the sale of waste paper from the last two years. It included old receipt books, ledgers, registers, old newspapers, magazines, agendas, publications of the Corporation Election Rolls, press cuttings, waste wrapping paper, used cotton rags, straw board cuttings and cardboard covers. There were also old waste paper baskets, used answer books, text books, reference books and old maps from civic-run schools.

The BMC estimated around Rs8.30 to Rs15 per kilo but the bidders quoted Rs15 to Rs36 per kg. The civic body was expecting Rs11 for old receipt books but received a bid of Rs35 per kg. Old newspapers and magazines will be for Rs29 against the civic estimate of Rs13.50.

The waste from its printing press will be sold for Rs36 while it had estimated Rs11 per kg.

As per the proposal of the Central Purchase Department, the contract will be awarded to M/s. Garib Nawaz and M/s. Unique agencies.