Mumbai: BMC to construct protective wall at Bhandup water treatment plant

A day after water supply in the city was severely affected, the BMC, on Monday, announced that a special protective wall will be constructed around the premises of Bhandup water treatment plant.

According to officials from the BMC’s hydraulic engineering department, the filtration and drainage plants inside the treatment facility in Bhandup had to be shutdown as a precautionary measure on Sunday as the entire water supply plant was flooded due to heavy rains. This led to disruption of water supply.

On Monday, a special inspection drive was carried out at the filtration plant by additional municipal commissioner (projects) P Velrasu. Following this, it was decided that a protection wall will be built around the premises of the plant.

“To prevent a similar situation in the future, a protective wall will be constructed around the plant. This will ensure that water doesn’t enter the main compound. Beneath the wall, proper drainage outlets will also be built to ensure smooth drainage,” said an official.

Approximately 65% of the total water is being treated at this plant.

Meanwhile, civic officials, on Monday, have instructed citizens to drink boiled water for the next two days as a precautionary step since complaints of valve malfunction have been reported.

Some parts of the city faced water shortage. Chetan Pednekar, a Khar resident, said that his entire neighbourhood received muddy water.

Even residents of Andheri reported water problems. Dhaval Shah, founder and spokesperson of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association, said in Andheri (W) the water pressure and volume was low.

Meanwhile, senior Congress corporator from Bandra Asid Zakaria said, “The water problem has been there. Many areas faced low water pressure on Monday.”

However, the BMC has appealed to the management of Sanjay Gandhi National Park to construct a water output channel that will drain the water to the adjoining Tulsi lake from the park.