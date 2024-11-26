Mumbai: BMC To Begin Tansa Pipeline Repair Work At Lower Parel, Water Disruption Expected In Multiple Areas; Check Details

Water supply disruption in Lower Parel, Worli, and surrounding areas as BMC begins Tansa pipeline repair work | Representative Image

Mumbai: The BMC will begin repairs on the Tansa main pipeline at Lower Parel on November 28, with the work scheduled to be completed by 8 pm the following day. During this 22-hour period, water supply will be disrupted in Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Currey road, Worli, and parts of Dadar.

The repair work, being carried out by the BMC's hydraulic engineering department, will focus on the 1,450 mm Tansa pipeline at Gawde Chowk, located on Senapati Bapat Marg in Lower Parel.

To prevent spillage, the water supply must be completely halted during the repair period. As a result, water supply will be completely cut off in certain areas of G South (Worli, Lower Parel) and G North (Mahim, Dadar), while other areas will experience a reduced water supply.

The major affected areas include NM Joshi Marg, Currey Road, BDD Chawl (Worli), Prabhadevi, Senapati Bapat Marg, and Veer Sagar Marg. In addition to the water supply disruption, traffic on Senapati Bapat Marg will be temporarily halted, as the valves for the pipeline are located beneath the main road, said civic officials. The BMC has urged residents to use water judiciously during this period.

These areas will not receive water: Currey road, Sakharam Bala Pawar marg, N.M.Joshi Marg, Lower Parel area, BDD chawl, entire Prabhadevi area, P. Balu marg, Hatiskar marg, Adarsh nagar, Janta colony, Appa Saheb Marathe marg, Veer Sawarkar marg, Pandurang Buthkar marg, Ganpatrao Kadam marg, Gokhale marg, Kakasaheb Gadgil marg, Sayani marg, Bhavani Shankar marg.

Less water supply: Senapati Bapat marg, L.J. Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Gokhale marg, Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg.