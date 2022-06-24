Mumbai: No rains despite forecast, BMC plans 10% water cut | pexels

Mumbai: The month is nearing its end but Mumbai and the surrounding areas, including the catchment areas, have experienced only light showers, forcing the BMC to plan 10 per cent water cuts in the next two days.

The levels of the lakes supplying water to the city and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are dropping by the day. Currently, only 9.76 per cent stock remains in the lakes to supply to the entire city, and is sufficient only for 45 days.

Deputy commissioner of hydraulic department, Ajay Rathor said, “We can supply water until July-end. In case of unsatisfactory rainfall in the next 15-20 days, a huge water crisis may occur. Therefore, considering the future requirement, we will have to make decisions on water cuts.”

Last year on June 23, the lakes had 2,21,000 million litre (ML) in its lakes. On Thursday, the stock was 1,41,242 ML, which is 80,648 ML less than last year, this time.

In May, the meteorological (MET) department had predicted the early arrival of monsoon and 99 per cent rainfall was expected. However, with no signs of proper rainfall, the lake levels are touching the bottom.

The BMC supplies 3,850 ML per day to Mumbai. For the whole year, lakes need a cumulative stock of 14,47,363 ML. The lakes supplying water to the city and MMR are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Madhya Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi.

Current water level in the lake (in Million litre)

Lake water level (in Million litre)

Modak Sagar 46,753

Tansa 6289

Madhya Vaitarna 17,961

Bhatsa 64,258

Vihar 3878

Tulsi 2103

Last three years water stock on June 23

year ---- Million litre

2022 ---- 1,41,242

2021 ---- 2,21,890

2020 ---- 1,48,059