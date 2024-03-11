Mumbai: BMC Thinks Ways For Inclusive Healthcare For Transgenders

BMC Thinks Ways For Inclusive Healthcare For Transgenders |

Mumbai: To ensure that transgenders don't face discrimination, while seeking treatment at the civic-run hospitals, the BMC has decided to set up a 10-member working committee, comprising doctors from Sion, KEM, Nair and Cooper Hospitals and Medical Colleges. The panel will be entrusted with the task of studying special healthcare facilities provided to transgenders in other states.

The committee will then formulate standard operating procedures (SOP) in the same regard. Doctors from the gynecology, urology, psychiatry, endocrinology, plastic surgery, forensic medicine and general surgery departments will be part of the panel.

Problems Faced By Transgenders

“The committee will also have to find out the problems faced by transgenders during and after treatment. These doctors have been given the responsibility of holding regular meetings (with the community) and procuring drugs required for hormonal prevention,” said a senior doctor.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Dr Sudhakar Shinde said that they held a meeting with the representatives of National Network of Transgender (NNT) in February to discuss the problems faced by them in seeking treatment at the civic hospitals.

'All Are Equal'

“There is a taboo in society when it comes to transgender. Other patients need to understand that all are equal when admitted to hospitals. Our aim is to provide treatment to all sections of the society at BMC hospitals,” he said.

Priya Patil, programme manager, Kinnar Maa Trust which was representing the NNT, said that as per the official instructions, transgenders should get free treatment at government and the BMC hospitals.

“We discussed several issues faced by transgenders, including the (problem in carrying out) gender reassignment surgery through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.”

CSR Funds

After the meeting, Dr Shinde immediately directed the director of planning to take care of the said expenditure through CSR funds. So, the burden does not fall on the transgenders, Patil added.

Meanwhile, the AMC also issued a circular to all hospitals, directing them to provide free treatment to transgenders. During the meeting, he asked respective deans and doctors of hospitals to give suggestions on improving health facilities for the third gender.

According to doctors, trans people feel uncomfortable when admitted to the men's ward, whereas women patients object when a transgender is kept in their ward. Consequently, the community feels discriminated against and doesn't seek treatment. Like the state-run Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital has a reserved ward for transgenders, Patil underscored the need for such a facility in other hospitals.