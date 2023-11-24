Mumbai: BMC Spent Over ₹4,000 Crore On Covid-19 Work, Reveals RTI

In a reply to the Right to Information (RTI) query, the BMC has revealed that they have spent Rs 4,150 crore, including Rs 1,466.13 crore on the jumbo facility during Covid-19 pandemic. Various expenses made by the BMC during this period are currently under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner.

The RTI filed by activist Anil Galgali received a reply from the civic authorities on Friday. As per the data given by the BMC, expenses were incurred for jumbo Covid facilities, expenditures related to food packets distributed to migrants, transportation costs and the expenses of the mechanical and electrical department.

Highest expenses reached Rs 1,466.13 crore

The highest expenses incurred for the establishment cost for the jumbo Covid facilities at Worli, Mahalaxmi racecourse, Bandra- Kurla complex (BKC) Goregaon, Mulund, Dahisar and Byculla was upto Rs 1,466.13 crore.

The other expenses were Rs1,245.25 crore allocated for the 24 civic administrative wards in the city, for major hospitals, Rs197 crore and Rs 124 crore spent on food packets. Several civic officials were questioned by the ED about the expenses incurred during Covid. Recently, former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar was also being questioned.

Galgali said that when he initially had sought information through RTI, the commissioner's office sent his application to the deputy chief accountant (health) who then transferred the application to the deputy commissioner (public health) stating that a copy of the report was not available.