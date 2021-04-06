Mumbai: BMC spends over 88% of allotted budget on development projects during FY 2020-21, highest in last 11 years

MUMBAI: For the first time in over a decade, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has spent over 88 per cent of the allotted budget for developmental activities/projects during FY 2020-21. The increase in the spend on capital expenditure has provided a much-needed push to development and infrastructure projects in the city, senior BMC officials said

Despite major challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the BMC spent Rs. 9,676.97 crore on capital expenditure against the allotted budget of Rs. 10,903.58 crore in fiscal 2020-21, i.e. 88.75 per cent of the total provisions. It is also the highest spend on infrastructure and development projects in the last eleven years.

"In the financial year 2020-21 up to March 31, the BMC administration, collected the highest property tax in the history of the Mumbai Municipal corporation, has now set a record of capital expenditure on various development projects in the city," said a senior BMC official.

In FY 2018-19, 69.67 per cent of the revised budget allocated on development projects were spent, during FY 2019-20 the expenditure increased to 87.70 per cent. The same has increased to 88.75 per cent this year.

Broadly this amount has been spent mainly on -- Coastal Road Project, Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR), Sewerage Project, Development Plan Matters, Roads and Transportation, Water Supply, Health, Rainwater Drainage, Bridges, Solid Waste Management, etc.

The officials attributed the success to a monthly review of the progress of civic projects by BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

"Due to the municipal commissioner's review of the major projects and teamwork of officials and workers, the pace of execution has got an impetus, despite hurdles due to coronavirus pandemic. The percentage of expenditure on development projects this year is the highest in the last 11 years and the increase in capital expenditure despite the challenge posed by the pandemic is definitely a positive and commendable thing," said Additional Municipal Commissioner (Project) P. Velarasu

Expenditure on development projects in the last 11 years:

1. FY 2010-11: 77.80 per cent

2. FY 2011-12: - 71.69 per cent

3. FY 2012-13: - 69.92 per cent

4.FY 2013-14: - 63.21 per cent

5. FY 2014-15: - 70.38 per cent

6. FY 2015-16: - 62.91 per cent

7. FY 2016-17: - 71.31 per cent

8 .FYr 2017-18: - 81.47 per cent

9. FY 2018-19: 69.67 per cent

10. FY 2019-20: - 87.70 per cent

11. FY 2020-21: 88.75 per cent