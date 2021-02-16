Mumbai: BMC should allow reopening of offline classes for Std. 10 and 12, appeal schools

Authorities of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and state board schools have appealed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to allow the reopening of offline classes for Standard 10 and 12 in view of board examinations. Schools state the offline classes should be reopened at least for those students who are facing difficulties in coping with online education or do not have access to virtual classes.

With approximately two months left for board examinations, schools state that students need to attend offline lectures before their board exams. Rohan Bhat, trustee of Children's Academy group of schools, said, "There are many students of Standard 10 and 12 who are facing academic and technical challenges in coping with online education. Offline classes should be reopened at least for those students who are unable to cope with online learning."

Francis Joseph, co-founder of School Leaders Network (SLN), said, "Every school is awaiting an answer from the BMC regarding when they can reopen schools especially for classes 9 to 12, who have to appear for board exams in two months time. Their peers from all across the country have moved ahead and are preparing in classrooms or labs."

School authorities have appealed to the BMC to allow reopening of offline classes for Standard 10 and 12 soon. Bhat said, "We understand that the situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic is serious. Schools should be given permission to reopen offline lectures for a handful of students of Standard 10 and 12 who genuinely need personal attention and offline help in order to prepare for board exams."

Currently, schools in Mumbai are shut offline for all standards as per directions of the BMC.