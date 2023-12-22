Mumbai: BMC Seeks Bids For Solar-Powered CCTV Cameras To Enhance Surveillance At Deonar Landfill | Representational Image

Mumbai: The BMC has invited a tender for the installation of solar-powered CCTV cameras on the oldest landfill in Deonar. Accordingly, 40 cameras will be installed at the estimated cost of ₹1.10 crore to closely monitor activities at the dumping ground. Along with that, the contractor will also have to keep security guards in three shifts.

After incidents of frequent fires, the BMC installed CCTV cameras at the dumping ground in 2016. Accordingly, 25 cameras are installed in a fixed place while 15 will be pan-tilt-zoom cameras operated on solar power. A wireless system utilising industrial-grade radios will be used for data communication.

The solar-powered CCTVs

After the expiry of an earlier contract, the BMC was invited to hire the CCTV surveillance system on December 20. The proposal involves the installation of CCTV cameras equipped with solar panels and batteries. The final date for submitting the bid is December 29, while the lowest bidder will earn a contract for the next two years.

The oldest landfill is in an area of up to 120 hectares and established in 1927. The Deonar landfill currently has around 2 crore cubic metres of waste. The BMC is in the process of setting up a waste-to-energy plant, which will treat around 600 metric tonnes of garbage every day in the dumping ground.