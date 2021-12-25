Mumbai: BMC seals Dadar lab after 12 staffers test positive for COVID-19

The BMC on Saturday sealed a private pathology lab in Dadar west after 12 of its employees tested positive. According to BMC officials, a 44-year-old employee working in the lab pantry had tested positive on December 22. While tracing contacts of the positive patient, 39 high-risk persons were tested and found 12 of them were found to be positive.

The G/North ward office has now initiated contract tracing of all the 12 employees.

“All the 12 patients are not residents of G/North ward. They reside in different parts of Mumbai. We have provided information to their respective wards,” G/North ward medical officer Dr Virendra Mohite told the Free Press Journal.

As per the information given by the Lal Pathology laboratory, it was only a collection lab and no outsiders visited it. "The lab will be unsealed on January 3," he added. Looking at the rising cases, the BMC has put restrictions ahead of New year. The state government has invoked Section 144 from 9 pm to 6 am.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 11:22 PM IST