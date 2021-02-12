Mumbai: BMC renames junction in SoBo after ex-Israeli prez Shimon Peres



According to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, only the local corporator has the official right to propose the name for any junction or street in their area. In this case, the local Shiv Sena corporator of south Mumbai, Sujata Sanap, says she had not moved any application to rename the junction.

“I have not floated any proposal to rename the junction. As far as I know, the instruction to rename the place came from the office of former Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi,” Sanap told The Free Press Journal.

The proposal to rename the chowk had been tabled for the first time at a meeting of group leaders in 2018 at the BMC. A heated argument had then ensued amongst the leaders, following which the then city mayor, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar had withheld the proposal, neither accepting nor rejecting it. Soon after this, the proposal was again tabled during the ward committee meeting, only to be rejected again by the members of the committee.

Ravi Raja, senior Congress corporator and Leader of Opposition in the BMC and Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and group leader of the party in the BMC had opposed the proposal, saying it was unfair to rename a prominent location in the city after someone who has barely made any contribution to the state.