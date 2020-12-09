Aliens among us? Former Israeli space chief says US, Israel part of 'Galactic Federation'; claims Prez Trump knows

Given how 2020 has progressed, most people now remain braced for a new disaster to strike every day. As such, the possibility of aliens walking among us does not create quite the outrage of yesteryears. But even the jaded folk of December 2020 raised an eyebrow recently when former Israeli Space Chief Haim Eshed declared in an interview that aliens were real and that Israel and the US were in touch with them.

According to reports that quote the 87-year-old's interview with Israel's Yediot Aharonot newspaper, the aliens in question are hesitant to go public with information about their existence. US President Donald Trump, he adds, had been "on the verge of revealing" their existence.

"But the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying, ‘Wait, let people calm down first’. They don’t want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding," he adds. According to him, the Federation's cooperation with the US includes a secret underground base on Mars.