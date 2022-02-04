Mumbai: BMC promises you better quality of air

To support the state government’s ambitious Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP), the BMC has decided to set up a Climate Action Cell, with a provision of Rs 1 crore.

Besides, various civic departments are given adequate budget provision for CAP, the Mumbai civic body revealed in its budget statement unveiled on Thursday morning.

As part of its air pollution mitigation, the BMC has installed Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Machines (AAQMM) across five strategic locations in the city and plans to set up 128 sensorbased systems to monitor the air quality providing realtime data on AQI within four square km area. Other projects Besides upgradation of cemeteries with a provision of Rs 86.79 crore, the BMC will focus on Miyawaki afforestation. The aim is to plant about four lakh trees, out of which three lakh have been planted to date.

The work of framing a comprehensive policy for the development and maintenance of gardens / open spaces is in progress; for this a budgetary provision of Rs 147.36 crore has been made.

Under the energy efficiency building code, there will be maximum solar PV modules, energy-star qualified and efficient lamps, lighting fixtures, occupancy sensors, solar pipes and climate-controlled areas by improving insulation with solar films and solar screens, with a budget provision of Rs 5 crore.

What experts say

"Air monitoring at the neighbourhood level is critical for determining the impact of exposure on Mumbaikars. BMC’s measures will make this city’s air quality monitoring network the largest in India," said Bhagwan Kesbhat, Founder, Waatavaran Foundation

"BMC should have focused more on immediate measures. Budgetary provisions always existed but this time there are specific allotments, which means there is more money available with the BMC to do something more for the city’s ecology," said Stalin D, Director, Vanashakti.

"The BMC budget is highly disappointing. Despite the huge concerns about climate change, sealevel rise, and the resultant flooding, this budget is based on a ‘business as usual’ model," said Debi Goenka, Executive Trustee, Conservation Action Trust.

Friday, February 04, 2022