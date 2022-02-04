BMC Budget 2022: Mumbai Coastal Road, GMLR projects get funding boost

To improve quality and ease of living, the BMC has proposed an outlay of Rs 22,646.73 crore for infrastructure development projects. This will ensure speedy completion of major projects like the Coastal Road, and the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR).

In Budget 2022-23, the big ticket Coastal Road project has been allocated Rs 3,200 crore. The construction cost is valued at Rs 8,429.44 crore and the total cost, including taxes, supervision charges, consultancy charges and others, at Rs 12,950 crore. According to BMC sources, all works of package I, II, IV have commenced and till date 50 per cent work has been completed.

Package IV, comprising the boring of the first tunnel of 2,072 metres from Priyadarshini Park to Girgaon Chowpatty, has been completed. The monopile foundation technology, used for the first time in India, has been adopted for Coastal Road. BMC engineers say this technology has helped them save Rs 5.1 crore in Package 1 and Rs 6.84 crore in Package 2 and saved three months of time.

The BMC aims to complete 90 per cent of project work by the end of 2022-23. Similarly, Rs 1,300 crore have been allocated for GMLR, another big-ticket ambitious project. The GMLR is the fourth major link that will connect eastern and western suburbs and is currently being implemented in four phases.

For its construction, nearly 660 resident families, 51 commercial structures and 100 deprived families need to be rehabilitated. Seven buildings of G+23 floors have been proposed at Kanjurmarg for the rehabilitation of project-affected people.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 08:58 AM IST