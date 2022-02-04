Mumbai: Railways receive fund allocation for installing CCTVs inside cabs of motormen and drivers of local trains and locomotives

Now even the trains will have eyes to keep a watch. The Railways have received fund allocation for installing CCTVs in front and inside cabs of motormen and drivers of local trains and locomotives, respectively. This will not only ensure that all kind of mishaps, technical failures, accidents etc will get captured; but also they will be able to keep watch on motormen and drivers to keep tab on human errors caused.

The Pink Book - a document that details the budget allocation to various rail projects - has stated that both Western and Central Railways will be allotted funds for installing CCTVs for purpose of crew voice and video recording. For instance, the Western Railway received Rs 2.24 crore for supply, installation and commissioning of crew voice and video recording system inside driving cabs of EMU rakes.

"We will be installing CCTVs in 226 in our 113 rakes," said a Western Railway official.

Likewise the Central Railway have already installed these CCTVs in three rakes. Sources said that they will be installing it inside the motor cab, on the front, sides and back of the rakes. The rail officials agreed that they will be also able to keep watch on the motormen and guards inside local trains.

"We will be able to ascertain if in case motormen and/or guards are using mobile phones while inside motor cab, probable reasons of platform overshoot and trains crossing signal despite it being red, or if they feel drowsy and were having health trouble while maneuvering the train," explained a rail official.

The recording capability, image quality and night vision too will have to be checked. The other parameters like CCTVs, improved disc wheels, underslung motors and machinery. The recording capability, image quality and night vision too will be checked.

The CCTVs on both ends too are installed for convenience of guards. These CCTVs will namely keep watch on the door closing and opening of AC locals as well. This camera will display whether the door is ajar or shut, to both guard and motorman.

Apart from this, the railway authorities will also install these cameras in locomotives as well. To begin with, the authorities will begin with installing in premium Rajdhani and Tejas Express trains. The Central Railway have already installed in 30 locomotives while Western Railway will install it in 25 locomotives.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 07:01 AM IST