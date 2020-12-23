Mumbai: BMC plans to reconstruct Malabar Hill road within six months

Months after being damaged due to a landslide, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to reconstruct the road at Malabar Hill within six months on an urgent basis.

According to reports, the BMC will spend Rs 49.50 crore for the construction work, which includes Rs 1.26 crore consultation charges. The proposal will be tabled for discussion in the standing committee.

On August 5, incessant rainfall in Mumbai led to a landslide at Malabar Hill, causing the retaining wall of BG Kher Road to collapse. NS Patkar Marg, which links Opera House to Kemps Corner and connects Peddar Road to the north, was shut for over a month after the August 5 landslide. It is currently open for the south-bound traffic in the morning and the north-bound traffic in the evening, leading to massive congestion in all the other roads in the area.