Mumbai: BMC Passes Budget Of ₹500 Crore For Development Of Siddhivinayak Temple Area

Siddhivinayak Temple | File photo

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that the BMC has made a provision of Rs 500 crore in its budget for the development of the area around Siddhivinayak Temple, in Prabhadevi.

A detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared for it, the CM said, adding that he has asked to appoint the same architect for the work who prepared the Mahakal corridor plan in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain City.

Siddhivinayak Trust Chairman Sada Sarvankar had written to the chief Minister regarding the development work some time ago.

Recently, the BMC had issued an expression of interest to engage a consultant for the preparation of a DPR for the initiative. The civic body’s rough plan is to expand the roads and footpaths around the temple, establishing separate entry and exit points for devotees, implement a crowd management system and provide facilities such as parking, drinking water, washrooms, and seating arrangements.

Move Vendors From Gates

The temple is two centuries old and is always crowded. The entry gate gets crowded due to flower vendors and stall owners on Rao Bahadur and SK Bole Road. The BMC has decided to move the vendors to Kakasaheb Gadgil Road and make a separate entry and exit point for devotees.

Seating Arrangements

Officials said there will be temporary seating arrangements for the specially abled, pregnant and senior citizens and sheds for devotees standing in queue.

Transportation

The consultant will also suggest ideas for a mode of transportation from the nearby metro station. There will also be an assessment of open municipal land available nearby which can be used for this project.