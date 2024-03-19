Mumbai: BMC Partners With RailTel To Implement Healthcare Management Information System

To digitalise and interconnect the healthcare system Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to implement a Healthcare Management Information System (HMIS) for the citizens of Mumbai. RailTel, a PSU under Ministry of Railways, has received the order of Rs 351.95 Cr (excluding GST) for Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning, Operations & Maintenance of HMIS (Health Management Information System) for Health Department of BMC. The order was received by RailTel in consortium with Sterlite Technologies Limited.

The HMIS is an integrated clinical information system with the basic objective of improved hospital administration and patient healthcare. This will ensure a unique, novel and improved experience to hospital administration and patients. Through the appointment of a System Integrator, the project aims to enhance the efficiency and quality of healthcare service. The project foresees a significant transformation in healthcare administration by seamlessly linking patient care, clinical and non-clinical services, diagnostic facilities, and drug inventory management. This HMIS initiative aims to interconnect all hospitals managed by the Authority within the city.

Under this project, 191 dispensaries, 30 maternity homes, 16 peripheral hospitals, 5 specialty hospitals, dental hospitals with medical college and major hospitals including facilities medical college will be covered. A web portal and mobile application will be launched for patients, hospitals and BMC administration which can be used to access relevant data in an instant. The project scope also includes network connectivity, cloud hosting and manpower deployment along with operations and maintenance for a period of 5 years. The execution timeline for the project is 1 year.

HMIS application is going to address the fundamental needs of all concerned stakeholders like patients, hospitals, and BMC administration. Patient Satisfaction is the bottom-line of this whole project helping them to have ease of access to healthcare in a hassle-free environment. It will help doctors in faster delivery of service with Clinical Knowledge support. Administrators will be able to make better decisions with the systematic and intelligent data that is going to be generated in HMIS.

RailTel has already executed Hospital Management Information System bringing digitised health data of 709 health units of Indian Railways in one single digital platform.

The key objectives of the project are:

Patients (through mobile app and portal access):

- Convenient appointment scheduling.

- Remote monitoring and telemedicine.

- Access to personal health information.

- Health education and Engagement.

- Medication Management.

- Communication with healthcare provider.

- Tracking Health Metrics.

Hospitals (through web application):

- Streamlined patient management.

- Improved clinical decision making.

- Enhanced communication and collaboration.

- Accurate Billing and Revenue Management.

- Quality Improvement initiatives.

- Patient safety and risk management.

BMC Administration (through web application):

- Data-driven decision making.

- Improved operational efficiency.

- Enhanced financial management.

- Resource optimisation.

- Interoperability and integration.

- Strategic Planning and forecasting.

- Regulatory compliance.