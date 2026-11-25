Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) | File Pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered a vigilance probe into its Rs 37 crore digital classroom project for civic-run schools. The project has reportedly faced implementation issues, as Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) installed in several schools lacked educational content, for teaching.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Prachi Jambhekar, who is in charge of the education department, was quoted as saying by The Times of India that files related to the project had been forwarded to the vigilance department for an inquiry.

Opposition Demands Blacklisting Of Suppliers

According to reports, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders demanded action over the alleged lapses in the project, including the blacklisting of the companies involved.

Congress corporator and BMC group leader Ashraf Azmi and Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Ankit Prabhu wrote to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, seeking financial penalties against the suppliers and withholding of further payments under the project.

They also demanded the blacklisting of suppliers after reports emerged that educational content had not been uploaded in several schools, even a year after the work order for installing interactive flat panels across 1,300 classrooms was issued.

Missing Educational Content Hampers Teaching

BMC education department officials had also written to the suppliers, GurujiWorld Technologies Pvt Ltd and Eduspark International Pvt Ltd, in August, stating that the absence of educational content prevented teachers from using the panels for teaching.

BMC officials reportedly stated that nearly Rs 26 crore of the Rs 37 crore project cost had already been paid to the contractor for hardware and educational content.

Suppliers Defend Project Implementation

Meanwhile, GurujiWorld Technologies, in its defence, maintained that it was associated with the project only as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of state board content and had completed all deliverables within its scope.

Eduspark also maintained that it had successfully supplied and installed all 1,300 smart classrooms within the given timeframe.

“GurujiWorld is the content provider for the project…It is responsible for upgrading/updating content as per instructions received from the education department from time to time," Eduspark was quoted as saying by The Times of India. "We confirm that prescribed educational content has been supplied and installed across all 1,300 smart panels within the stipulated time frame. "

About BMC's Digital Classroom Project

The project dates back to 2025, when the BMC launched an initiative to install Interactive Flat Panels to replace traditional blackboards across 1,300 classrooms in civic-run schools.

The project includes uploading Maharashtra State Board educational content for Classes 1 to 10 in Marathi, Hindi, Urdu and English mediums, along with content covering the CBSE, IB, ICSE and IGCSE curricula, onto the smart panels.

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