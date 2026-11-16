Congress Seeks Inquiry Into BMC Digital Classrooms, Alleges Interactive Panels Lack Educational Content

BMC Headquarters | File Picture

The Congress has reportedly demanded that an inquiry should be carried out into the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s digital classroom project, alleging that in many places, interactive flat panels installed to replace blackboards lacked the requisite educational content.

The 65-inch interactive panels, which are to be installed in BMC schools, are to be equipped with online educational content from the Maharashtra state board in Marathi, Hindi, Urdu and English.

However, nearly a year after the work order to install the panels in 1,300 classrooms was issued, academic content has not been uploaded on them in several schools where the Central Board of Secondary Education curriculum is taught, The Times of India reported.

Congress corporator writes to BMC chief

Congress corporator and the party’s BMC group leader Ashraf Azmi highlighted the matter in a letter to BMC chief Ashwini Bhide, demanding that suppliers be penalised, payment to them be stopped and blacklisting proceedings be carried out.

Supplier GurujiWorld Technologies Pvt Limited was quoted as saying by the newspaper that it was only the original equipment manufacturer and had met its deliverables. It claimed that lead bidder Eduspark held the responsibility for supply, installation, training and commissioning.

BMC’s education outlay



In the budget presented earlier this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had proposed an education outlay of Rs 4,248.08 crore for 2026-’27, an increase of 7.4% over last year’s budget estimate.

The civic body said that the budget would focus on artificial intelligence, sports facilities and digital classrooms, among other measures.