 BMC Budget 2026: ₹4,248 Crore Allocated For Education, AI Labs, And Digital Classrooms
BMC presented a ₹4,248.08 crore education budget, up from last year, focusing on AI, digital classrooms and sports facilities. Over 7,000 classrooms will get LED panels, while eco education, music training and teacher upskilling under NEP are planned. Top 25 students scoring 90%+ will receive ₹25,000 aid till degree completion.

Shreya JachakUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) presented a budget of 4248.08 crores on Wednesday focusing on artificial intelligence, sports facilities, digital classroom, a significant increase from last year's Rs 3955.64 crore budget. | File Pic

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) presented a budget of 4248.08 crores on Wednesday focusing on artificial intelligence, sports facilities, digital classroom, a significant increase from last year's Rs 3955.64 crore budget.

LED Panels in 7,000+ Classrooms

In a bid to digitise, the civic body will set up LED panels in over seven thousand classrooms with a budget of 24 crores. Alongside digitisation, the budget also focuses on upgradation of libraries for which a budgetary provision of 5 crore has been made. Similarly, the schools will promote music education in extra-curricular activities. The instruments procurement is pegged at 1.35 crore for primary and secondary students.

The students from civic school will continue to receive support from the civic body with the financial assistance of Rs. 25,000 to complete their education till degree. However, the assistance will only be awarded to the top 25 students who secure more than 90 percent in the board exams.

47 Redeveloped School Buildings to Open Next Year

As several civic schools have undergone redevelopment or under repairs, atleast 47 schools buildings are expected to be fully-operational from next year, which will give leeway to more seats for students. This academic year, a new school is expected to begin it's operations in Andheri, after which the total number of non-state board schools in the city will go up to 22.

The budget further looks at imparting practical education to students from Grade 5 to 8, on environment conservation through 'eco warriors' programme. The eco books will will include activities such as producing eco friendly goods, recycling waste, making bricks, crafting handmade paper and creating herbal gardens for which a budget of 2.40 crores.

Teacher Training Under NEP 

Additionally, a teacher training program will be carried out under the National Education Policy to better equip them with the changing curriculums and examination patterns. For students, an educational trip for Grade 9 students has been introduced, alongside the already existing trips for Class 4 and 7 students.

Commenting on the budget, Rajashree Shirwadkar, chairperson of the BMC's education committee said,"This year we could not weigh in on the budget, however, we will put in a separate proposal to develop AI labs- if not in all the schools, then atleast two in western and eastern suburbs and the city. There will be more provisions for Marathi schools as we will focus on quality teachers and increasing the strength of these schools."

The committee also considered modelling some marathi-medium schools that are doing well and replicating the practises in the civic schools.

