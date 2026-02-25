Media Summit 2026 At SIES Nerul Explores Shifting Landscape: From Newsrooms To Newsfeeds

The 17th edition of Media Summit 2026 was held at SIES (Nerul) College of Arts, Science & Commerce, bringing together seasoned journalists and media professionals to discuss the evolving information ecosystem. | Pics | Farooq Sayed

Navi Mumbai: The 17th edition of Media Summit 2026 was held at SIES (Nerul) College of Arts, Science & Commerce, bringing together seasoned journalists and media professionals to discuss the evolving information ecosystem.

Department of Multimedia and Mass Communication Organises Annual Event

Organised by the Department of Multimedia and Mass Communication, the annual summit held on Wednesday focused on this year’s theme, “New Information Landscape: From Newsrooms to Newsfeeds.”

The discussion highlighted the transformation of journalism from traditional editorial processes to algorithm-driven digital platforms that shape how news is created, distributed and consumed.

The panel featured journalist such as Sameera Kapoor Munshi , Raina Assainar etc. The session was moderated by Ishita Pandey, General Secretary of the summit.

Opening the discussion, the moderator posed a pertinent question: Who decides the news today — editors or algorithms?

Panelists Acknowledge Algorithm Influence

The panelists acknowledged that while editors continue to play a crucial role in newsrooms, digital algorithms significantly influence what audiences see on their feeds. However, they emphasized that the ultimate choice lies with readers.

“Today, audiences decide which news to consume. Algorithms may push content, but mindful consumption is in the hands of the public,” one of the panelists noted.

AI in Journalism

The conversation also addressed the growing use of Artificial Intelligence in journalism. Panelists agreed that AI can assist journalists in tasks such as translation, data processing and research. However, they cautioned against blind reliance on AI-generated content.

“There is no problem in using AI as a tool. But generated content must always be cross-checked and verified independently,” the panel stressed, underlining the importance of editorial responsibility and fact-checking.

Another key highlight was the role of journalists in society. The speakers reiterated that journalism is not merely a profession but a public service rooted in accountability and ethics. They urged aspiring media professionals to uphold credibility despite the pressures of speed and virality.

Public Advised to Wait for Verified Reports

The discussion also touched upon the audience’s demand for instant updates. While acknowledging the fast-paced nature of digital media, the panel encouraged the public to wait for verified reports from credible media agencies rather than relying on unverified social media forwards.

The speakers further called upon citizens to raise their voices responsibly against injustice and to engage actively with credible journalism to strengthen democratic discourse.

The interactive session concluded with journalists sharing personal experiences from the field, offering students practical insights into newsroom challenges, ethical dilemmas, and the changing face of media.

With active participation from students and faculty, Media Summit 2026 reinforced the importance of responsible journalism and informed citizenship in an era dominated by digital newsfeeds.

