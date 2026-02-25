Bhiwandi Arson: Unidentified Miscreant Torches Five Two-Wheelers In Narpoli, Panic Grips Ananta Nagar

Panic gripped residents of Ananta Nagar near Bhandari Chowk in Narpoli late Tuesday night after an unidentified miscreant allegedly set fire to five parked two-wheelers in a residential lane of Bhiwandi. |

Bhiwandi: Panic gripped residents of Ananta Nagar near Bhandari Chowk in Narpoli late Tuesday night after an unidentified miscreant allegedly set fire to five parked two-wheelers in a residential lane of Bhiwandi. The incident reduced all the vehicles to ashes before locals could fully contain the flames.

Flames and Thick Smoke Trigger Chaos

According to preliminary information, the two-wheelers were parked outside residential buildings in the locality when the fire suddenly broke out. Within minutes thick smoke and flames engulfed the vehicles, triggering chaos in the neighbourhood. Residents rushed out of their homes after noticing the blaze and attempted to douse the flames using water available in their houses.

Despite their swift response all five two-wheelers were completely gutted in the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident but the vehicles suffered extensive damage. The exact cause of the fire and the motive behind the suspected act of arson remain unclear.

Police officials from the Bhoiwada Police Station reached the spot after being alerted and conducted a preliminary inspection of the scene.

An offence has been registered against an unidentified individual under relevant sections pertaining to arson and destruction of property.

CCTV Scan Underway to Identify Accused

Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from nearby establishments and residential buildings to identify the accused.

Local residents have expressed concern over the incident stating that such acts have disturbed the sense of security in the otherwise quiet locality.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the incident was the result of a personal dispute or a deliberate attempt to create unrest in the area.

