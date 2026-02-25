Bhiwandi: Mahalaxmi Temple Turned Health Hazard As Sewage Overflow Remains Unchecked For A Month

A clogged roadside drain outside the entrance of the renowned Mahalaxmi Temple in Bhiwandi’s busy Navichal market area. |

Bhiwandi: A clogged roadside drain outside the entrance of the renowned Mahalaxmi Temple in Bhiwandi’s busy Navichal market area has sparked anger among residents, shopkeepers and devotees, after foul-smelling wastewater continued to spill onto the main road for nearly a month.

The overflowing drain, located along a municipal road maintained by the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), has turned the stretch into a health hazard. Locals allege that repeated complaints to the civic body have gone unanswered, leaving pedestrians including women elderly devotees and daily shoppers to wade through stagnant, contaminated water.

Festival Season Adds To Woes

The issue has become more pressing as the city enters a busy festive period. With the holy month of Ramadan underway, hundreds of women visit the main market daily for shopping, only to be greeted by unbearable stench and waterlogged patches near the temple entrance. The area also houses two Jain temples, further increasing footfall throughout the day.

Residents say that despite the road being repaired multiple times, its condition deteriorates quickly due to poor drainage management.

The roadside drains have not been cleaned for months. They are completely choked, causing sewage water to overflow onto the street a local shopkeeper said.

Safety Concerns Loom Large

Apart from hygiene concerns, locals fear a potential accident as electric cables reportedly run close to the drain. With water accumulating near exposed infrastructure, residents warn that the situation could lead to a serious mishap if not addressed immediately.

Civic activists and local Shiv Sena office-bearers have demanded urgent intervention from Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar calling for a special cleanliness drive in the Navichal area and strict action against negligent sanitation officials.

Civic Body Responds

When contacted Chief Sanitation Officer J. M. Sonawane said I am not aware of this issue. Sanitation workers will be sent to clean the drain.

However, residents argue that temporary clean-ups will not solve the recurring problem unless a systematic desilting and maintenance plan is implemented.

As public resentment grows, citizens have urged the municipal administration to treat the matter with urgency, especially considering the religious and commercial significance of the area. For now, devotees visiting the temple and shoppers thronging the market continue to navigate through the stench hoping for swift civic action.

