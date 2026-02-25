Aditya Thackeray Claims Victory As 'Public Pressure Pays Off': Aditya Thackeray Claims Victory As Colaba Back Garden To Remain Natural Playground | ANI

In a significant development for Colaba residents, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray on Wednesday said that the Back Garden in the area will continue to function as a natural mud playground, following strong opposition to proposals for artificial turf.

Taking to social media, Thackeray described the decision as a “huge win” for citizens who had demanded that the open space retain its original character. According to him, the local MLA, who was reportedly backing the installation of artificial turf, has now agreed to keep the ground natural.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Residents And Mandals Raise Their Voice

The issue had stirred concern among local residents and community mandals, many of whom met Thackeray to express their objections. They argued that converting the space into an access controlled turf would restrict public use and alter the essence of a neighbourhood playground that has served generations.

Thackeray credited sustained public pressure and media attention for the outcome. “Glad to see public pressure work,” he said, congratulating residents and community groups who rallied to protect the ground.

A Decade Old Battle Revisited

This is not the first time the Back Garden has been at the centre of controversy. Nearly a decade ago, plans to convert the ground into a swimming pool were dropped after opposition from locals. Thackeray recalled that earlier campaign, stating that the community had once again stepped in to safeguard a vital open space.

He also expressed hope that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will maintain the ground as a natural playground going forward and resist similar proposals in the future.

For many in Colaba, the decision is more than a policy reversal, it is a reaffirmation of the community’s role in shaping the city’s public spaces.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/