Mumbai: MLA Ameet Satam Alleges Supplier-BMC Education Department Nexus, Seeks Branded Tablets For Civic Schools

Ameet Satam calls for better digital learning infrastructure in BMC schools | File Photo

Mumbai, October 28, 2026: Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ameet Satam has alleged a nexus between suppliers and individuals in the BMC Education Department, demanding that civic schools be equipped with tablets and interactive digital panels from reputed global brands.

In a letter to Mayor Ritu Tawde and BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Satam raised concerns over the supply of locally sourced, non-standard devices instead of products from reputed international brands. He alleged that some suppliers were providing substandard equipment at inflated prices, triggering complaints.

Satam Alleges Supplier Monopoly

Satam claimed that branded tablets were available at prices comparable to those the BMC had been paying for non-standard devices over several years.

He further alleged that certain suppliers enjoyed a monopoly and that some individuals were indirectly controlling the department’s functioning. He also linked them to the drafting of the school plot public-private partnership (PPP) policy, which has since been cancelled.

Calling for better digital learning infrastructure, Satam urged the civic body to procure devices from globally reputed manufacturers that also produce in India, in line with the Centre’s Make in India initiative. He said this would help ensure reliable after-sales service and a better learning experience for students.

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BMC's Tablet Distribution Scheme

The BMC introduced its tablet distribution scheme in 2015 to promote digital learning in civic schools. The initiative continued for three years until 2018 and resumed in 2021–22. In 2017–18, the civic body procured 18,078 tablets, along with maintenance support, for Class 9 students. The devices had a stipulated lifespan from February 2018 to February 2023.

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