Mumbai Illegal Hoardings: BJP Chief Ameet Satam Seeks Strict BMC Action, Criminal Cases & Transparent Policy For Authorised Advertising |

Mumbai: Illegal hoardings and banners have mushroomed across Mumbai’s prime locations during the festive season. Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ameet Satam has written a letter to Mayor Ritu Tawde demanding a comprehensive policy and strict action against offenders.

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In a letter to Tawde, Satam flagged the continued flouting of High Court directions, warning that unauthorised structures not only deface the city but also pose serious safety risks. He called for strict enforcement, including criminal cases against those erecting illegal hoardings.

Satam also proposed allowing standardised advertising boards on electricity poles through the BMC, with the civic body leasing the spaces through a transparent system to generate revenue.

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He urged the mayor, BMC administration and other stakeholders to hold a joint meeting and frame a transparent, time-bound policy for authorised advertising and the swift removal of illegal structures.

The demand comes days after Tawde announced a citywide drive against illegal posters, banners, hoardings and promotional stickers on bridges, flyovers and monorail pillars following Ganeshotsav. The BMC removes an estimated 15,000–20,000 unauthorised hoardings every year. Nearly 45% are linked to birthday greetings for political leaders and festive celebrations.