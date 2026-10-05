Mumbai 6th Railway Line Project: Bandra Set For New Platform 8 As Garib Nagar Rehab Nears Completion

Bandra Railway Station | X|@manishwanderer

Mumbai: The Western Railway is preparing to construct a new home platform at Bandra station as part of the long-pending Mumbai Central-Borivali sixth railway line project. The proposed Platform 8, on the eastern side of Bandra station, will be connected to the sixth line and is expected to become an important component of the project’s final connectivity.

The construction has been held up by the need to clear the proposed site. Officials said rehabilitation of project-affected residents from Garib Nagar, near Bandra East, is now almost complete. Of around 100 eligible project-affected occupants identified in the area, 94 have already been rehabilitated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), while the remaining cases are being processed. Once the relocation is completed, the structures at the site will be removed and work related to the new platform can begin.

The proposed platform will come up alongside the existing Platform 7 on the eastern side of the station. Preparations are also under way for associated works, including a service building and other railway structures. Bandra currently has seven platforms. Platforms 1 to 4 serve suburban services on the main line, while Platforms 5 to 7 are used by Harbour line services. The addition of Platform 8 will take the station’s total number of platforms to eight.

The Bandra platform project is significant because the sixth line between Mumbai Central and Borivali requires changes to several existing railway structures. The Dadar-Khar Road section is particularly important, with the reconstruction of the Bandra-Khar railway flyover also planned as part of the wider works.

The flyover reconstruction is being planned alongside the sixth-line work, with efforts being made to minimise disruption to Harbour line services. A revised and structural design is currently being prepared. To reduce the impact on railway operations, the ramp on the northern side of the flyover is proposed to be constructed using precast box segments.

Western Railway has set a target of completing the 5.69-km Mumbai Central-Dadar sixth line by March 2029 and the 7.64-km Dadar-Khar Road section by December 2029. With rehabilitation at Bandra East nearing completion, the proposed Platform 8 is expected to mark another key step towards integrating the new line with the existing suburban network.

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