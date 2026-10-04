Mumbai Health Alert: 46.8% Blood-Sugar Reports Show Prediabetes Or Diabetes Range, Highest Among 5 Metros | AI

Mumbai has recorded the highest proportion of elevated blood-sugar reports among five major metros, with 46.8% of 872 HbA1c reports showing levels in the prediabetes or diabetes range, according to the 2026 health analysis by Loop Health.

Five Metros Analysed

Loop Health is a health benefits and preventive healthcare platform, using laboratory reports and a separate survey of working adults to assess health markers and lifestyle patterns across five major metros.

The share is 16.1 percentage points higher than Bengaluru and 8.1 points above the overall 38.7% recorded across 7,088 HbA1c reports. About 17.1% of Mumbai reports were in the diabetes range (HbA1c ≥6.5%), compared with 13.3% across the overall sample.

Data Caveat Highlighted

However, the report cautions that these figures represent tested reports and not the prevalence of diabetes in Mumbai's population. The city classification is also based on report pincodes rather than municipal boundaries and includes parts of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Raigad and Vasai-Virar.

The elevated blood-sugar share in Mumbai was higher than the report-wide figure across all five adult age groups analysed. Around one in five reports among people aged 20-29 was already elevated. Mumbai recorded its highest share among those aged 60 and above, although Pune had higher proportions in the 20s, 30s and 40s, while Hyderabad led in the 50s.

Women Show Higher Levels

The analysis also found significant differences in other health markers. Half of Mumbai women's blood-sugar reports were elevated, with the city recording the largest gender gap among the five metros. Mumbai also had the highest proportion of low haemoglobin reports among both men and women.

Among women, 78.1% of 442 Mumbai HDL reports were below 50 mg/dL, compared with 70.4% across the overall female sample. The report, however, notes that low HDL is only one cardiovascular risk marker and does not by itself indicate overall cardiovascular risk.

Vitamin D deficiency remained widespread, with 76.9% of 944 Mumbai reports below 30 ng/mL, although this was 4.5 percentage points lower than the overall sample.

On lifestyle indicators, Mumbai recorded the highest share of short-sleep responses among the five metros. The survey defined short sleep as respondents selecting either “less than five hours” or “5-6 hours” of sleep.

The report stresses that its laboratory and survey datasets are separate and that the results should not be interpreted as a city-wide health prevalence estimate.

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