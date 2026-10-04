Maharashtra BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan Targets Thackeray Brothers Over SIR, Raises Questions On Electoral Integrity

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan |

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan has launched a sharp attack on the Thackeray brothers over their opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asking political parties opposing the exercise to answer fundamental questions about electoral integrity and the protection of democracy.

Shah’s Video Shared

Chavan shared a video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah explaining the SIR process in Parliament and used it to counter the stand taken by the Thackeray brothers through their ‘Garjana Morcha’.

In a social media post, the BJP state president raised questions about the participation of alleged illegal immigrants in the electoral process and the possibility of electoral malpractice, challenging opponents of SIR to clarify their position before criticising the exercise.

‘Will Democracy Remain Safe?’

“Should infiltrators decide who becomes the Prime Minister of the country and the Chief Minister of the state? If that happens, will democracy remain safe?” Chavan asked.

He also questioned whether a voter should be allowed to cast votes at more than one location and whether the names of deceased citizens should continue to remain on electoral rolls.

Chavan called upon political leaders and parties opposing SIR to first answer these questions and explain their objections to the revision process.

The BJP leader's remarks come amid a political confrontation over the electoral roll revision exercise, with the ruling party defending it as necessary to maintain the integrity of elections and the opposition questioning the process.

By invoking Shah's parliamentary remarks, Chavan sought to shift the debate towards electoral transparency and the need to ensure that voter lists are accurate and free from irregularities.

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