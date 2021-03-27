Mumbai: BMC orders probe into Bhandup Mall's Sunrise Hospital fire incident

A day after the massive fire incident at Sunrise hospital, located at the third floor of the Dreams Mall at Bhandup west, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated a probe into the incident.

In total nine patients had lost their lives in the fire incident, these patients were undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and were admitted at the ventilator.

Municipal commissioner - Iqbal Singh Chahal on Friday night had ordered a detailed probe into the issue and had asked the probing committee to present the report within 15 days.

According to a letter signed by Chahal, the BMC will carry the probe to find out the actual cause of the fire, verify the illegality in the structure, to check if all the requisite licenses were issued to the mall, to find out whether fire compliance norms were maintained and to check out if there were discrepancies in fire extinguishing system.

The probe committee will be headed by Prabhat Rahangdale - Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) - disaster management who was earlier the Chief Fire Official (CFO) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

"We have already initiated the probe, our team is at the spot to carry out thorough inspection of the place," Rahangdale told FPJ.

"Along with focusing on the points mentioned in the letter, we will also carry out a structural inspection of the entire building, we need to check out whether there were adequate fire exit getaways and safety norms were followed in the maintenance of the property," he added.

Meanwhile, local senior officials of the MFB had said that a notice for non-compliance of fire safety norms was issued to the mall last November.

"After the fire incident at Nagpada's city centre mall last year, MFB had carried out fire audits in multiple locations in Mumbai, we found out non compliance of fire safety norms at the Dreams mall following which had sent them a notice as back in November," said Hemant Parab - deputy chief fire officer MFB.

Fire brigade officials deployed during the fire fighting operation on Friday said that the entire fire extinguishing system was inactive.

"The sprinklers are the first line of defence for any building during a fire incident, while we carrying out fire fighting we observed that the sprinklers were inactive," said a fire official.

Meanwhile, the BMC has said that the fire was extinguished around 3:00 pm on Saturday and following which cooling operation had been initiated.