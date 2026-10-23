Mumbai: BMC Orders CCTV Monitoring Of Garbage Hotspots, Debris Management After Bombay HC Slams Civic Body Over Sanitation

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Vipin Sharma holds a review meeting of the BMC's Solid Waste Management Department. | BMC/X

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed officials to identify and map garbage accumulation hotspots across Mumbai, strengthen CCTV monitoring and implement permanent measures to address waste disposal problems.

The directions were issued during a review meeting of the Solid Waste Management Department held on Friday at the civic body's Command Centre in Worli.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Vipin Sharma.

Officials Told To Map Garbage Hotspots

During the meeting, Sharma instructed officials to identify and map potential garbage accumulation locations, also known as Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs), across the city. He directed the concerned departments to ensure regular monitoring of these locations through CCTV systems.

Sharma also asked administrative ward offices to analyse the reasons behind repeated garbage accumulation and introduce permanent measures.

Focus On Debris Management

The Additional Municipal Commissioner emphasised the need for effective management of construction and demolition debris across Mumbai. He directed officials to strengthen measures for the proper disposal and handling of debris to prevent waste accumulation in public spaces.

Sharma also called for improvements in public toilet facilities to ensure better sanitation and hygiene.

Ward-Level Waste Management

Highlighting the civic body's existing waste management infrastructure, Sharma said the BMC had developed an effective system for waste collection and transportation. He instructed officials to ensure that the system was implemented efficiently at the administrative ward level.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Kiran Dighavkar, the Joint Commissioner, divisional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners from all administrative wards and other concerned officials.

Bombay HC Criticises BMC

The review meeting came days after the Bombay High Court criticised the civic body over poor cleanliness in several parts of Mumbai, particularly the western suburbs.

Earlier this week, a bench comprising Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale expressed concern over garbage accumulation and inadequate sanitation across the city.

“Only because Worli, Nariman Point or South Bombay is clean doesn’t mean entire Mumbai is clean,” the bench observed.

The court stressed that maintaining cleanliness in a few prominent areas did not mean the entire city was being maintained properly.

Following the court's observations, the BMC has intensified its focus on garbage management, monitoring of vulnerable locations and improvements in civic sanitation services across the city.