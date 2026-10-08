‘Clean Worli, South Mumbai Doesn’t Mean Entire Mumbai Is Clean’: Bombay HC Pulls Up BMC

The Bombay High Court sought ward-wise action from the BMC over garbage dumping and poor sanitation across Mumbai | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday told the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that keeping Worli, Nariman Point and South Mumbai clean was no indication that the city as a whole was being maintained properly, pointing to garbage and filth littering western suburbs.

“Only because Worli, Nariman Point or South Bombay is clean doesn’t mean entire Mumbai is clean,” a bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale remarked, expressing concern over the civic body’s failure to maintain hygiene across all 24 wards.

Garbage Concerns In Western Suburbs

The judges said they had themselves witnessed garbage being dumped on roads, footpaths, open spaces and hill slopes while travelling through the western suburbs towards Uttan last week. Jogeshwari and Malad, they said, were particularly bad.

“We are concerned with the lives of citizens, their health, their hygiene. We don’t find much improvement in health standards,” Justice Kulkarni said.

He added: “Dumping of garbage on the streets is purely and purely a local issue. Ensuring all wards are clean is the responsibility of the corporation.”

Court Seeks Ward-Wise Measures

The bench directed the BMC to file an affidavit detailing measures taken in every ward to prevent dumping of garbage. It also sought data from KEM Hospital and other civic and State-run hospitals on patients admitted with contagious diseases, including dengue, malaria and H1N1.

The court also questioned what steps the BMC had taken on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, which also marks the observance of the Centre’s Swachhata Abhiyan.

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Petition Scope Expanded

The bench said it had widened the scope of the petition, initially concerning the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, to monitor health and hygiene across Mumbai’s wards.

The matter will be heard next on October 22.

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