Mumbai Garbage Crisis: Bombay HC Warns BMC Officers, Orders Strict Waste Segregation SOP And Task Force

The Bombay High Court has demanded stronger BMC action against garbage accumulation and illegal dumping across Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, September 10, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Thursday warned of action against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward officers over the continued accumulation of garbage on city roads, observing that the “whole city is full of filth” and that the civic machinery appeared to be inactive.

A division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale also directed the BMC to prepare and implement a strict standard operating procedure (SOP) for waste segregation and appoint a dedicated task force to ensure compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions, including one filed by Kannamwar Nagar CHS Association Ltd, concerning foul odour, toxic gas emissions, pollution and alleged health hazards faced by residents near the Kanjurmarg dumping ground.

HC Questions Civic Machinery

“Everywhere there is only filth. We will take action against the BMC officers. Seems like the machinery is not working. You need to have a proper SOP. How are we calling ourselves an international city?” the court said, adding that it wanted the BMC to be a model corporation.

The judges observed that while the municipal commissioner and senior officials had initiated steps, there was little improvement on the ground and ward officers were apparently not taking effective action against littering and illegal dumping.

The court said segregation of waste at source was mandatory under the 2026 rules and directed the BMC to work out a clear mechanism for segregation of both domestic and commercial waste. It stressed that segregation must take place at the point of collection rather than being left for processing at dumping sites.

Task Force To Ensure Compliance

The SOP must also specify how accountability would be fixed for lapses by ward officers and other officials responsible for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene, the court said.

The bench questioned whether the BMC had appointed a task force to implement the various requirements under the new rules. It directed the municipal commissioner to appoint one “as expeditiously as possible”. The task force should include citizen representatives and experts and examine each requirement imposed on the civic body.

The court also directed the BMC to file an affidavit naming ward officers and their subordinates responsible for maintaining cleanliness in the city’s 26 wards and taking action against littering and illegal dumping.

Court Seeks Accountability

“This is a serious matter. This is something very painful. There are some identified spots in the city where one will always find heaps of garbage lying and still the concerned ward officers do not take any action,” the bench said.

The court suggested that the State consider imposing heavy fines and initiating criminal prosecution against those littering or illegally dumping waste on public roads and pavements. It also suggested using social media influencers to spread awareness about cleanliness.

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“Now we will hold these officers also accountable and responsible. There needs to be action against them too. The whole city is full of filth. Enough is enough. The BMC is giving us false assurances,” the court said.

The matter will be heard further on October 7, by which date the BMC has been directed to place the required compliance on record.

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