Mumbai: BMC Collects 2.06 Lakh Metric Tonnes Of Construction Waste In 2026, Surpasses Entire 2025 Total

The BMC has collected 2.06 lakh metric tonnes of construction debris in 2026, intensifying vehicle tracking and enforcement to curb illegal dumping and construction-related dust | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 20, 2026: Mumbai’s construction debris collection has surpassed the entire 2025 tally in just over nine months, with the BMC collecting 2.06 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of construction and demolition (C&D) waste up to October 18, 2026, against 1.69 lakh MT during the whole of last year.

Debris Collection Rises Amid Pollution Control Drive

Acting on the High Power Committee’s directions to strengthen air-pollution mitigation, the civic body has intensified monitoring of construction sites, tracking of debris-carrying vehicles and enforcement against unauthorised waste transportation.

Of the 2.06 lakh MT collected this year, 2.01 lakh MT have been processed. On a comparable January-September basis, waste collection increased by approximately 46 per cent over the corresponding period in 2025.

MDCTS Registration And Vehicle Tracking Tightened

The BMC has also tightened implementation of the Mumbai Debris Control & Tracking System (MDCTS), with mandatory registration of C&D sites, active Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring Systems (VTMS) on debris-carrying vehicles, and transportation of waste only to authorised processing or unloading facilities forming the core of the drive.

As of October 19, a total of 499 stakeholders had registered on the MDCTS portal, including 331 builders and developers. As many as 48 registrations, including 40 by builders and developers, were recorded on October 19 alone.

BMC Collects Rs 10.50 Lakh In Penalties

Enforcement has also been stepped up. Between April 1 and October 15, the BMC detected 42 cases of C&D waste transportation without an approved plan and collected penalties totalling Rs 10.50 lakh. Non-compliant vehicles may attract penalties of up to Rs 25,000 per vehicle per day.

Mandatory Compliance For Construction Sites

To ensure compliance, the BMC has issued circulars, published notices, trained ward-level officers and directed all wards to register every private, government, semi-government and municipal C&D site. Bulk waste generators have also been instructed to use only authorised recycling facilities.

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Processing Facilities At Dahisar And Daighar

The BMC operates C&D waste processing facilities at Dahisar and Daighar.

“The objective is to ensure every site is registered, every debris-carrying vehicle is tracked and every load reaches an authorised facility, curbing illegal dumping and construction-related dust. The drive is being implemented under the High Power Committee’s continued monitoring of Mumbai’s air-pollution mitigation measures,” said a senior official of the Solid Waste Management Department.

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