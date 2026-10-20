Mumbai: BMC Issues Stop-Work Notice To Lokhandwala Demolition Site, Fines Developer ₹35,000 Over Dust Pollution |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) K West ward office has issued a stop-work notice to a redevelopment site in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, following complaints of severe dust pollution caused by demolition activities, and safety concerns due to falling debris.

The civic body has also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on DGS Land Developers for allegedly violating air pollution mitigation guidelines.

The notice was issued on October 19 after residents raised concerns about dust spreading across the neighbourhood and the potential risks posed to pedestrians and motorists.

Residents Flag Dust Pollution

The civic action followed a video shared by the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens' Association (LOCA) showing large clouds of dust spreading from the demolition site into surrounding areas.

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Residents complained that the dust was affecting people living nearby as well as pedestrians passing through the area. They also raised concerns about the manner in which demolition work was being carried out.

According to locals, construction debris was falling dangerously, posing a potential threat to commuters and pedestrians.

Citizens' Group Seeks BMC Intervention

According to a Times of India report, LOCA representative Dhaval Shah said the association had submitted an official complaint to the BMC and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), seeking immediate intervention.

The association highlighted inadequate dust-control measures and warned that such activities could worsen air quality and pose health risks, particularly to senior citizens, children and people suffering from respiratory issues.

BMC Identifies Multiple Violations

The BMC issued the notice under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, citing several violations of its air pollution mitigation guidelines at the site of M/s D.G.S. Land Developer (India) Pvt Ltd.

The demolition was being undertaken as part of a redevelopment project by DGS Developers at the junction of Main Road and First Cross Road in Apna Ghar Complex, Oshiwara, Andheri West.

According to the notice, construction materials and debris were not adequately covered, while loose soil and debris had been stored on footpaths and roads.

Uncovered Construction Activities Flagged

Other violations included uncovered grinding, cutting, drilling and related construction activities, along with the absence of a vehicle tyre-washing facility.

These lapses were cited as violations of the BMC's guidelines aimed at controlling dust emissions from construction and demolition sites.

Developer Warned Of Legal Action

Following the inspection and complaints, the BMC directed the developer to stop work immediately and warned of further legal action if the instructions were not followed.

The civic body also asked Oshiwara police to monitor the site and ensure compliance with the stop-work notice, including removing personnel engaged in construction activities if necessary.

The action comes amid continuing concerns over construction-related dust pollution in Mumbai, particularly in densely populated residential neighbourhoods.

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