Mumbai: 'BMC Lost Over 200 Crores in Car Parking Contracts', Alleges RTI Activist, Demands Inquiry

RTI Activist Anil Galgali alleged that BMC has lost over Rs 200 Crores in car parking contracts | File Images

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started awarding Elevated Multilevel Electromechanical Car Parking System (Shuttle and Robo Parker System) at various locations in Mumbai, including Mumbadevi, Matunga, Fort and Worli.

RTI activist Anil Galgali has demanded an inquiry, complaining that the Mumbai Corporation has suffered a huge loss of more than Rs.200 Crores in the Car Parking contracts. In Delhi, the cost of Car Parking per Vehicle is in the range of approx. Rs. 7 lakhs to 17 lakhs and whereas the cost of Car Parking per Vehicle in Mumbai is in the range of approx. Rs.22 lakhs to 40 lakhs. The Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) partner is M/s Sotefin Parking Private Limited in all the bid tenders so far awarded by the Municipal Corporation.

Activist Demands Cancellation of Controversial Contracts

Galgali in a letter sent to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has sought inquiry about the car parking contracts work awarded worth Rs. 513.41 Crores and demanded immediate cancellation of all the controversial contracts awarded recently.

In the complaint, Galgali has stated that the OEM partner among all the tenderers is common i.e. M/s Sotefin Parking Private Limited. The Car Parking contracts awarded worth Rs. 513.41 Crores is more than the work done by M/s. Sotefin Parking Pvt. Ltd. at the same location. The only OEM partner who has entered into an MOA with more than one tenderer is M/s Sotefin Parking Pvt. Ltd. which creates serious doubts on the BMC tendering process.

Sotefin Parking Pvt. Ltd. Charged Different Rates For Delhi & Mumbai

The OEM partner M/s. Sotefin Parking Pvt. Ltd. has executed 264 Car Parking System for CPWD at Central Vista Project, New Delhi at a total project cost of Rs. 44.71 Crores for which cost works out to Rs.16.94 lakhs per Car Parking. The same OEM also executed another work for CPWD for 300 Car Parking System at GPRA, New Delhi at a total project cost of Rs. 21.18 Crores for which cost works out to Rs. 7.06 lakhs per Car Parking. The BMC has awarded a contract to SMS Infrastructure Ltd. with the same OEM to execute 546 Car Parking System near Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai at the project cost of Rs. 122.60 Crores for which cost works out to Rs.22.45 Lakh per Car Parking, Galgali said.

Galgali added that at present, the works awarded and/or assigned by the BMC include Matunga, Flora Fountain and Worli. The BMC has recently awarded a contract to Vishal Construction with the same OEM to execute 176 Car Parking System near Apsara Pen Flora Fountain, Fort in Mumbai at the project cost of Rs.70 Crores for which cost works out to a whopping sum of Rs.39.90 Lakh per Car Parking. Similarly, the BMC Engineering Hub Building, Worli, Mumbai Car Parking contract was awarded to Shree Enterprises with the same OEM to execute 640 Car Parking System at the project cost of Rs. 216.94 Crores for which cost works out to Rs.33.90 Lakh per Car Parking.

Likewise, Matunga near Central Railway the contract was awarded to Relcon Infraprojects Ltd. with the same OEM to execute 475 Car Parking System at the project cost of Rs.103.87 Crores for which cost works out to Rs.21.87 Lakh per Car Parking. Moreover, the MMRDA too has awarded a similar contract to Shree Enterprises with the same OEM to execute 669 Car Parking System at Malavani, Malad, Mumbai at the project cost of Rs.150 Crores for which cost works out to Rs.22.42 Lakh per Car Parking.

Cost Evaluation Of Bids Not Done Properly

Galgali alleged that it seems the cost evaluation of the bids was not done properly by the Municipal Corporation/ MMRDA as no analysis of rates was done nor did the Department take other similar projects being implemented across India as a reference point for cost evaluation. It will be surprising and shocking to note that the same bidders who have been awarded the above works are doing the same/similar works in other Government Departments like CPWD, NHIDCL, Railways, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and MMRDA at lower rate but they have paid 200% to 300% more by the BMC for the same/similar work to be done here in Mumbai. These issues can be clarified when the BMC requests the MMRDA as well as some Central Government agencies to share their bid documents and cost estimates to find out the correct picture.

Hundreds of such automatic mechanized car parking systems have been built or executed in Srinagar, Jammu, cities in Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Itanagar, Guwahati, Pune, etc. at a much lower cost than the bid amount given by the BMC. One should look for data, drawings, financial terms and conditions, operation and maintenance contracts etc. from these agencies to know the truth. A proper inquiry into the matter is warranted to verify the justification of such inflated rates, terms and conditions. One can also consult IIT Delhi professors who have been on several committees to evaluate such mechanical automated car parking for the last 15 years, he said.

There are many old and reputed companies like CCCL (Chennai), Wipro-Pari (Pune), Heman (Kerala), SimPark (Kolkata) which have built and/or executed more than thousand fully automated parking systems at individual locations in various cities. How many wrongdoings are attempted in such tenders only when private companies, list of projects with car parking capacity, contract value of such projects, O&M rate etc. can be sought from above government and private entities using the same Robo Shuttle System at a much lower rate than that proposed by the BMC said Galgali.