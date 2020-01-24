Mumbai: BMC likely to make separate toilets for transgenders

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given its nod by replying to the proposal for having a separate toilet for the transgenders. The issue was raised as a proposal by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Daksha Patel in December, 2018.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has responded to Patel’s proposal of building separate toilets for the transgender at various areas of the cities.

The letter states, so far there were toilets built for men and women and disabled but in the coming days there will be separate toilets for transgenders.

"In my ward there are many transgender who have repeatedly complained about being prohibited from using public toilets, so I raised this issue. The SWM has responded positively and this proposal will be tabled in the upcoming general body meeting," said Daksha Patel.

“This demand is not new but there should be no separate toilets for the transgender. There were several instances wherein the transgender were not allowed to use the gents or the ladies toilets. So BMC and government should think over this issue on a broader picture,” said Supriya Jan, activist of Right to Pee.

Its good that finally BMC is thinking for our community and on our problems but my opinion is we dont want separate toilets rather BMC should put a notice on all the public toilets that all are allowed to use it.,” Priya Patil, programme manager, Kinnar Maa.