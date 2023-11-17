Mumbai: BMC Launches Door-to-Door Screening Campaign To Eradicate Tuberculosis & Leprosy | File Photo

In a dedicated effort to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025 and leprosy by 2027, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) public health department is set to conduct a comprehensive door-to-door screening campaign covering 49 lakh citizens from November 20 to December 6. The primary objective is to identify hidden cases within the community and provide prompt admission to the nearest civic-run health centers, clinics, and hospitals. All health examinations and subsequent treatments will be offered free of cost during this period. Additionally, awareness camps will be conducted to identify and treat new patients before the diseases advance.

Senior health officials have outlined the campaign's structure, noting that around 3,117 Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, male volunteers, and health staff have been mobilized for the joint leprosy and tuberculosis detection initiative. The door-to-door visits will cover every house in the district, emphasizing the importance of health education, early diagnosis, and treatment to break the chain of transmission for both diseases.

According to Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde, the central government has set targets for TB elimination by 2025 and leprosy by 2030. To achieve this, the BMC will utilize 42 Cartridge-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (CBNAAT) machines across 28 medical laboratories in all 24 divisions of Mumbai. The city boasts 211 health centers, 186 municipal clinics, 16 general hospitals, five medical colleges, and 200 private clinics dedicated to serving TB patients.

BMC Executive Health Officer Dr Daksha Shah highlighted the city's infrastructure, which includes 27 drug-resistant TB treatment centers, including seven private facilities. TB patients receive Rs500 per month through the central tuberculosis department to support nutritional needs.

Eradicate TB by 2025

Eliminate leprosy by 2027

Provide free-of-cost treatment to patients

Prevent ailments from progressing to advanced stages

Cough for more than 14 days

Evening fever

Significant weight loss

Blood in sputum

Pale, reddish numb patches or scars on the skin

Thickening of earlobes

Thinning of eyebrow hair

Tingling in palms and soles

Crooked fingers and toes

