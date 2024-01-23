Mumbai: BMC Issues Fresh Tender For Flyover To Connect Eastern Freeway To Grant Road

File

Mumbai: The BMC, for the second time, has invited a tender for the 5.6km elevated road proposed to connect the Eastern Freeway to Grant Road. After facing several technical issues, the earlier tendering process was cancelled last year. However, a change in design and the decision that it will now be a steel structure has raised the project cost from Rs700 crore to Rs1,100 crore.

The new flyover will cut travel time between the northern areas of south Mumbai and the Eastern Freeway from 30-50 minutes to just seven minutes. The project is expected to be completed in three-and-a-half years.

Here's Why First Tendering Process Was Cancelled

After extending the tender date for seven months, the civic body received a response from bidders in August 2023. However, the tendering process was immediately cancelled after technical issues regarding alignment were raised by the Central Railway (CR) and the Mumbai Port Trust (MPT).

Considering that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is building an underground twin tunnel connecting Orange Gate at Eastern Freeway to the coastal road at Marine Drive, several queries were raised by prospective bidders regarding the design and the flyover’s estimated cost.

An official said, “As the elevated road passes through Hancock Bridge, we had to obtain an NOC from CR and MPT. We also had to make changes to the earlier design and it will now be a steel structure. This has added to the project cost.”

Check Route Of Proposed Flyover

The proposed elevated road will start from Eastern Freeway (Orange Gate) and pass through J Rathod Road (Hancock Bridge), Ramchandra Bhatt Marg (over JJ flyover), Maulana Shaukat Ali Road and end at Frere Bridge East. The other arm will pass via Patthe Bapurao Marg to Diana Talkies Marg (Grant Road).

The project will cater to areas such as Grant Road, Nana Chowk, Nepean Sea Road, Pedder Road, Altamount Road, Bhulabhai Desai Road, and Tardeo.