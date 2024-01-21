 Mumbai: BMC's Ambitious ₹2,000 Crore Floodgate Project For Mithi River Faces Delays Due To Slum Rehabilitation Challenges
The 18-kilometre-long Mithi river starts at Vihar lake in Borivali and flows into the Arabian Sea at Mahim Causeway.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 10:25 PM IST
Mithi river | File

The BMC’s plans to install 28 floodgates to prevent inundation of low-lying areas near the Mithi river is yet to see the light of day. To be erected at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore, these floodgates will give relief to Sion, Chunabhatti and Kurla areas. However, several slums along the banks of the river will further delay the projecThe statement was made by a government official.

The 18-kilometre-long Mithi river starts at Vihar lake in Borivali and flows into the Arabian Sea at Mahim Causeway. The river overflows almost every monsoon, resulting in flooding of nearby low-lying areas. The BMC has to then relocate thousands of residents living around its edges to temporary shelters. As part of its four-stage plan for the Mithi river water quality improvement project, in 2022, the BMC decided to install vertical flood gates in the tidal zones, starting from Mahim Creek and extending up to Vihar lake.

The floodgates are expected to eliminate or significantly reduce the need for the relocation of residents in the monsoon.

“The gates will be closed during high tide to prevent the entry of river water into the stormwater drain. During low tide, the gates will be opened to allow the flow of stormwater into the river. The gates will be deployed during high tide in the monsoon, which will help the excess water from drains to be pumped out,” the official said.

The project includes installation of sewer pumping stations. There will be interceptions and diversion works to divert the dry weather flow of various outfalls / nallahs into nearby municipal sewer networks. It will also add an 8.5-kilometre-long promenade along the river, landscaping and plantation as well.

“The tenders will be invited in the next two weeks. The project is expected to be completed in three-and-a-half years. However, the duration of the project varies on the time taken to rehabilitate the encroachment along the bank of the river,” the official said.

