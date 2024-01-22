Mumbai: BMC Hospitals To Digitise Record Keeping With Health Management Information Systems | Representational Image

To monitor disease outbreaks and conduct disease surveillance more efficiently, the BMC has planned to implement the health management information systems (HMIS) across all its hospitals. The civic body has already floated a tender in this regard. Currently, BYL Nair Hospital is equipped with the facility.

The system will provide a single platform for reporting diseases

A senior official said that the system will provide a single platform for reporting diseases. It will help in identifying the rising trend of non-communicable diseases and monitoring outbreaks of communicable ailments. The facility will also aid in keeping a tab on the national immunisation programmes as well as other maternal and child health initiatives. “Under the BMC, nearly 54,000 outpatients are treated every day. The introduction of the HMIS will ensure digitisation of health records. It will also help in monitoring medicine stock across all the civic-run hospitals,” said the official.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde said they are waiting for bidders to come forward to roll out the tech savvy plan. “The HMIS is the easy way for accessing patients' medical records, including (general) information from the time of registration or (documents) pertaining to casualty. Their pathological reports can also be recorded digitally,” he said.

BMC healthcare network

- 4 medical colleges

- 1 dental college

- 16 suburban hospitals

- 30 maternity homes

- 5 specialty hospitals

- 192 dispensaries